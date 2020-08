McClinton "Polly" Johnson

BOWMAN -- McClinton "Polly" Johnson, 64, of Bowman, passed away on Aug. 24, 2020, at Trident Medical Center. Viewing was held Friday at the funeral home from 2 to 6. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Shady Grove UM Church Cemetery.

Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477 843-563-4332.