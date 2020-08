Robert Schuessler

SUMMERTON -- Mr. Robert Schuessler of 5999 St Paul Road passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

The family requests that condolences be expressed by phone only. Please feel free to call the residence of his wife, Mrs. Marie Schuessler, at 843-343-2504 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions

