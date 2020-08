Luther George Jenkins

SANTEE --Mr. Luther George Jenkins, 72, of 3451 Old State Road, Santee, passed away on Aug. 28, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions when visiting the residence.