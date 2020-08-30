Menu
The Times and Democrat
Doris Zeigler Gay

Doris "Dot" Zeigler Gay

ORANGEBURG -- Doris "Dot" Zeigler Gay, 89, of Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. Dot was the wife of the late James Inman Gay.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Jerry French officiating.

Dot was born in Orangeburg, a daughter of the late Luther T. Zeigler and Carrie Kemmerlin Zeigler. She had retired from KOYO, and had also worked at the First Baptist Church Child Development Center. Dot was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in her yard and gardening, and especially working with her ferns.

Survivors include her daughters, Rachel K Croft (Kenneth) and Susan K. Mims (Larry); grandchildren, Jennifer E. Manley (Travis), Jonathan "Adam" Weathers (Joy), Lance Kennerly, Mallory Klopp (Seth), and Jordan Draughn (Baxter); four great-grandchildren; brothers, Horace Zeigler (Joann) and Henry Zeigler (Louise); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Louis "Louie" Kennerly.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 1240 Russell St., Orangeburg, SC 29115 or AGAPE Hospice, 2680 Elms Plantation Blvd., North Charleston, SC 29406.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
