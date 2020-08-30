Lurene W. Whetstone

ORANGEBURG -- We celebrate the life and mourn the death of Lurene W. Whetstone, 96, of Orangeburg. Mrs. Whetstone went to be with her Lord and Savior on Aug. 28, 2020.

A private family service will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church. The service will be officiated by the Rev. Brian Self. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.

Lurene was born on Dec. 29, 1923, to her parents, the late Florrie Lou and Jerry W. Whetstone. Her first church membership was at the Tabernacle Baptist Church, and she was a former member of Two-Mile Swamp Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was a choir member and sang at many community events with her three daughters. Lurene was a faithful member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, where her love of the Lord allowed her to teach Bible study for over 51 years. She was retired from Bell South and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers.

Lurene, along with her daughter, Donna, started C.A.P.S., Crochet and Pray Service, in early 2001. They, along with a group of others, made a prolific amount of crochet caps for cancer patients that were then delivered to South Carolina hospitals and even hospitals in Russia.

Next to her faith, Lurene's family was the most important to her. She loved her family with all her heart, was proud of them and of all their many accomplishments. Her family's love of Jesus was what meant the most to her.

Mrs. Whetstone is survived by her children, daughters, Marcia Lurene (Kenneth) Hughes of Cordova, Nancy Carol Jeffcoat, and Donna Whetstone Smoak, both of Orangeburg; son, Morrison Wylette (Barbara) Whetstone of Whittemore, Michigan; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren, and two great-great- grandchildren.

Mrs. Whetstone was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Morrison W. Whetstone Sr.; grandson, John Michael Jeffcoat Jr., twin grandchildren, Jay and Dee Smoak; and great-grandson, Jerry Wayne Frick III; sons-in-law, John Michael Jeffcoat Sr. and Richard Frederick Smoak; brothers, Reaby Hoyt Whetstone and Dewey Whetstone; sisters, Nellie Bertine Whetstone Hall, Nina Whetstone Robinson Hutto, Caroline Whetstone Kittrell, and Bonneener Whetstone.

Pallbearers will be Kenneth Bryan Hughes, Daniel McMichael Smoak, Bruce Peebles, Robert S. Mount Jr., Brett Fallaw and Jason Stansill.

Honorary pallbearers will be Mrs. Lurene's grandson and great-grandsons, Andrew, Blake, Collin, Bryan, Brennan, Bear, Harrison, Christopher, Matthew, Landen, Owen and McKale.

The family wishes to extend a "special thank you" to the staff of Morningside of Orangeburg, Grove Park Hospice, and special caregivers, Joyce Felder and Rosa Pryor, for their exemplary care of their mother and grandmother. You filled her last years with loving care and kindness always treating her with the utmost respect.

Memorials can be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church at 3144 Cordova Road, Cordova, SC 29039 or to Orangeburg Part-time Players at 1141 Russell St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

