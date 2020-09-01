Menu
Luqueen Evans

SANTEE -- Ms. Luqueen Evans, 66, of 2242 Bass Drive, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

The family requests that condolences be expressed by phone ONLY. Please feel free to call the residence of her daughter, Ms. Tammy Evans, at 803-974-1187, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 1, 2020.
MY prayers are with you family
A.PREZZY
September 1, 2020