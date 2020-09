Jeff Walker

BAMBERG -- Jeff Walker, 72, of 243 Crouch Circle, died Aug. 26, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, in Bamberg County Memory Gardens, Bamberg. The family asks that all wear face masks and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.