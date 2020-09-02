Adasha S. Riley

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Miss Adasha S. Riley, 23, of 1705 Fred St., will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. Apostle James S. Fogle is officiating.

Miss Riley passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at the funeral home.

The family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed by phone to her mother, Cassandra Riley, at 803-446-3682, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

