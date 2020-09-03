Carnel Thomas

BAMBERG – Graveside services for Carnel Thomas, 69, of 846 Clear Pond Road, Bamberg, S.C., 29003, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept, 4, 2020, in Gethsemane Baptist Church Cemetery, Bamberg.

Mr. Thomas died Monday, Aug. 31, at his residence.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services. The family has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.

Viewing for the public will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at the funeral home.