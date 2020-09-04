Menu
Nancy Ilic

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside Services for Ms. Nancy Ilic, 63, of St. Matthews, will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery.

Public visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at JP Holley Funeral Home, St. Matthews Chapel.

She leaves to cherish her memories with her children, Stephen(Bridgette) Valentine; Luka (Elizabeth) Ilic; Christopher Ilic and Erika Ilic; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends all of whom will miss her dearly.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 4, 2020.
