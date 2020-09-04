Norman Gavin

BRANCHVILLE – Funeral services for Norman Gavin will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Owens Funeral Home, 1707 Reeves Branch Road, Branchville.

Interment will be in Belleville Memorial Garden Cemetery, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at the funeral home.

Mr. Gavin, the son of the late Allen Gavin and Ruby Allene Fine-Gavin, was born on April 4, 1936, in Orangeburg County. He entered a peaceful rest on Thursday, Aug. 20, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

He was a lifetime member of St. Stephen Baptist Church, where he served on the deacon board until he became ill. He also was a devoted groundskeeper of the church and faithfully made sure the surroundings were safe.

He leaves to cherish his fond memories, four daughters, Ms. Vernetta Tullis, Ms. Marie GavinWilborn, Ms. Arline Nelson and Ms. Sherry Bronner, all of Orlando, Florida; and one son, Norman Coulter Gavin of Branchville.

Mr. Gavin was preceded in this heavenly journey by a daughter and son, three sisters and three brothers. He leaves a legacy of many grandsons, granddaughters, nieces and nephews to carry on his devotion to the church and family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Owens Funeral Home.