Elizabeth Mosley

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mrs. Elizabeth Mosley, of 2525 Old St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

