Antonio D. Robinson

NORWAY -- Graveside services for Mr. Antonio D. Robinson, 37, of 2518 Bonnette Road, Norway, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Good Hope AME Church Cemetery, Cope, with the Rev. Curtis Johnson officiating.

Visitation will be from 1 until 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Mr. Antonio passed away on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

Condolences may be expressed by phone to his mother, Ms. Peggy Jefferson, at 803-596-8069 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Family request that you wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home
