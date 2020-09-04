Menu
Search
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Naomi Burroughs
1943 - 2020
BORN
April 5, 1943
DIED
September 3, 2020

Naomi Burroughs

SANTEE -- Ms. Naomi Burroughs, 77, of 180 Cantey Drive, Apt. 224, Santee, passed away on Thursday

Sept. 3, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

As we adhere to COVID-19 precautions, the family requests limited visits by family and close friends at the residence of

Porchia Burroughs, 180 Cantey Drive, Apt. 232, Santee, and the residence of Dianna Keller Murphy, 910 Farmers Road, Elloree,

from 4 to 8 p.m. daily. Masks must be worn when visiting the family. Friends may also call the funeral home.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home - Elloree
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.