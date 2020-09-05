Menu
John Glover

BOWMAN -- Graveside services for John Glover will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Sandy Run Cemetery.

Glover's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Glover's Funeral Home
To the Glover Family: Sorry for the lost of your Love One ,We are sending our sincere condolences to you and the family keeping you in our Prayers and know that God is with through this difficult time ...., R.I.P John =J=O<ý
Carlisa
September 4, 2020
To the Glover Family: We are sending our sincere condolences to your family on the lost of my classmate. We will continue to keep you in our thoughts and prayers.
Ernestine Bowman and Family
September 3, 2020
Sending my sincere Condolences.
Bernell Mack-Weathers
September 2, 2020
Jennifer Owens
September 2, 2020
Sorry for the loss of your loved one. Our sympathy goes out to the family. You are in our prayers
Renee
September 1, 2020
Sorry for your loss my prayers to the family
Doresa littles
August 31, 2020