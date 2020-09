Herbert R. Duley

ORANGEBURG -- Memorial services for Mr. Herbert Randy Duley, 57, of 4011 Wagon Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg, with Elder Levon Mintz officiating.

Mr. Duley passed away on Monday, Aug. 31.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

