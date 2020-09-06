Menu
Naomia "Doodle" Burroughs
1943 - 2020
BORN
April 5, 1943
DIED
September 3, 2020

Naomia 'Doodle' Burroughs

SANTEE -- Funeral services for Ms. Naomia "Doodle" Burroughs, 77, of 180 Cantey Drive, Apt. 224, Santee, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Cornerstone Church, 1481 Chestnut St., Orangeburg, with Pastor Dustin Bates officiating. Burial will follow in Brown Chapel AME Church Cemetery, 195 Brown Chapel Road, Elloree. Masks will be required when visiting the residences and at the service.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday Sept. 7, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

As we adhere to COVID-19 precautions, the family requests limited visits by family and close friends at the residence of Porchia Burroughs, 180 Cantey Drive, Apt. 232, Santee, and the residence of Dianna Keller Murphy, 910 Farmers Road, Elloree, from 4 to 8 p.m. daily. Friends may also call the funeral home. Online condolences may also be sent to [email protected]


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
4
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
the residence of Porchia Burroughs
180 Cantey Drive, Apt. 232, Santee, South Carolina
Sep
4
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
the residence of Dianna Keller Murphy
910 Farmers Rd., Elloree, South Carolina
Williams Funeral Home - Elloree
I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family.
Carol Keller Cheeseboro
September 5, 2020