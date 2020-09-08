Menu
Sara Kate Felder Rush
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020

ELLOREE -- Sara Kate Felder Rush, 68, of Elloree, died Thursday, Sept. 3. 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. graveside Saturday, Sept. 12, in Santee Baptist Cemetery, Old Number Six Highway, Elloree, with the Rev. Todd Horton officiating.

She was born July 8, 1952, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Mellichamp and Hazel Riley Felder. Mrs. Rush was a retired dental assistant and a meber of First Baptist Church of Elloree.

Mrs. Rush is survived by her husband, Calvin Gilbert "Gil" Rush of Elloree; two sons, Travis Denver Rush (Jenny) of St. Matthews and Thomas Russell "Rusty" Rush of Elloree; a daughter, Sara Kathryn "Ryn" Brown (Will Ard) of Elloree; a brother, Mell Felder of Ohio; and four grandchildren, Riley, Landon and Bryce Brown and Lila Ard.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is serving the family


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Santee Baptist Cemetery
Old Number Six Highway, Elloree, South Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Crystal Bell
Coworker
September 8, 2020
Sorry to hear about Sarah Kate. My prays are with you and your family
GEORGE H POLIN
September 8, 2020