Deloris Juanita Grant

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Deloris Juanita Grant. 72, of 470 Mingo St., will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Belleville Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Stanley Rivers officiating. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

She died Sept. 3 at her residence following an extended illness.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy, Orangeburg, SC 29115
Sep
9
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Belleville Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by:
Glover's Funeral Home
To the Grant and Hubbard family: Please know that you have my profoundest sympathy and fervent prayers during your hour of bereavement. God NEVER makes a mistake.
Thurman. Shuler
September 8, 2020