Evelyn H. Antley

ORANGEBURG -- Evelyn H. Antley, 92, of Orangeburg,, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at The Oaks. Evelyn was married to the late Murray Edison Antley for 71 years.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, int Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg,, with the Rev. Marvin Clark officiating. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service and visitation. ALL visitors should be wearing a mask.

Evelyn was born in Orangeburg, a daughter of the late Ira Grantham Holland and the late Minnie Eva Huff. She worked as a teller at several local banks, including First Federal. Evelyn was also employed by DPU and First Baptist Church. She was a very active member of First Baptist Church until recent years, and attended Sunday school and was a member of the Golden Fellowship. Evelyn enjoyed reading, gardening, puzzles and cooking for her family gatherings. She and her late husband also enjoyed hosting fish fries for their friends from church.

Survivors include two sons, Murray "Edde" Edison Antley Jr. and Gregory H. Antley; two daughters, Dale A. Clark (Marvin) and Miriam A. Clark; three grandsons and two great granddaughters; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 637, Orangeburg, SC 29116.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.