Gwynette Salvo Player

CENTRAL -- Gwynette Vonona Lee Salvo Player, 100, resident of Silver Creek Road in Central, former resident of Camp Branch Run Road in Hodges, widow of Peter O. Player Sr., passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at her home.

Born Dec. 18, 1919, in Charleston, she was a daughter of the late Edward Lawrence and Rosa Lee Mullinax Salvo. She was a graduate of Memminger High School in Charleston and retired from Orangeburg Garment Company.

Mrs. Player was a member of Greenwood First Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Vonona P. and husband Watson Carter of Central; a son, Peter Oren Jr. and wife Glenda Sue Player of Central; four grandchildren, Lewis A. "Tras" Wiles, Lawrence Ainsley and wife Brittany Wiles, Rebecca and husband Maxey Watson and Matthew O. and wife Daniela Player; 10 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, in Oakbrook Memorial Park, with Rev. Todd McCoy officiating. Please observe current CDC guidelines regarding social distancing while in attendance at the service, including proper distance and limited personal contact.

