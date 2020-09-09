Sharon Covington Heddle

SANTEE -- Sharon Covington Heddle, age 80, of Santee, went to be with her Lord and Savior in her heavenly home on Sept. 7, 2020, at The Terrace of Jacksonville. She was born in Hamlet, North Carolina, on April 30, 1940, to the late James "Jake" Abijah Covington and Ada Tennant Covington.

Sharon is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Dr. Ron Heddle of Santee; children, David (Karen) Heddle of Cameron, and Deborah (Bobby) Steele of Macclenny, Florida; brothers, Ernie (Linda) Covington of Rockingham, North Carolina, and Donnie Covington of Hamlet; sister, Jan (Wayne) Mercer of Norwood, North Carolina; grandchildren, Brandolyn Heddle, Caleb (Noelle) Heddle, Ashley Steele Miller and R.J. (Ashley) Steele; and great grandchildren, Kaydence Butner, Lexi Heddle, Madison Heddle, C.J., Grayson and Aubree Miller, and Emma and Tripp Steele.

A celebration of Sharon's life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Elloree First Baptist Church, 6208 Old Number Six Highway, Elloree, with Dr. Ron Heddle, the Rev. Todd Horton and the Rev. Clark McCrary officiating.

The family will receive friends at the church following her service.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of V. Todd Ferreira Funeral Services, 250 N. Lowder St., Macclenny, Florida (904-259-5700). Visit www.ferreirafuneralservices.com to sign the family's guest book.