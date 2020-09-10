Bobbie Gunnells

OLAR -- Graveside funeral services for Bobbie Priester Gunnells, 90, of Olar, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in George's Creek Baptist Church cemetery, 22400 Ehrhardt Road, Olar, with the Rev. Ted Still and the Rev. Timmy Gunnells officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service.

The family has asked that memorials be made to George's Creek Baptist Church, 40 Dixie Ave., Bamberg, SC 29003. Due to the current pandemic and the CDC regulations, social distancing and other guidelines will be in place. The service will be live-streamed on our official Folk Funeral Home live-stream Facebook page for those unable to attend.

Mrs. Gunnells passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Born in Allendale County, she was the only child born to the late Robert Benjamin Priester and Mabel Bazzle Priester and was married to Joseph Freddie Gunnells Jr. She was a member of George's Creek Baptist Church. Mrs. Gunnells attended Denmark public schools and spent most of her life working as a bookkeeper. She enjoyed cooking for her family and loved gardening and flowers.

Survivors include her loving husband of 74½ years, Freddie Gunnells of the home; her children, Jane (Heyward) Gunnells of Bamberg, Annette (Gerald) Moore of Snelling. and John Gunnells of Olar; her grandchildren, Jill (John) Taylor, Jan (Franklin) McCormack and Whitley (David) Ivashchenko; and great-grandchildren, Jane Anne McCormack and Aaron Ivashchenko.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Emma Brown for her love and care, the nurses and staff at Edisto Home Care and Hospice and to the caregivers from The Circle of Love for all they have done for Mrs. Gunnells.

Folk Funeral Home, Denmark, is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our online registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.