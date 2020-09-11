Eudell Crawford Gray

ORANGEBURG -- Eudell Crawford Gray, 88, of Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. She was the wife of William "Bill" Gray.

Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, in Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Steve Brown and the Rev. Ryan Tucker officiating.

Honorary pallbearers will be Keith Crawford, Jerry Lewis, James Crawford, W.E. Gray, Ronnie Gray and Mark Jackson; and also members of the First Baptist Church Agape Sunday school class. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service and visitation. ALL visitors should be wearing a mask.

Mrs. Gray was born in Lexington, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Jesse and Iva Baker Crawford. She retired as a manager at AT&T after 35 years of service. She was a member of First Baptist Church and was very faithful in her faith, in God and service to her church. One of her joys in life was teaching adult Sunday school class. She began teaching at an early age of 17 and until recently was teaching the Agape Sunday school class. She loved the members very much.

Survivors include her loving husband of 62 years, Bill Gray; her two sons, Bryant Gray (Colleen) and Allen "Boo" Gray (Teri); three grandchildren, Benjie Gray (Sara), Misty Dempsey (Alex) and Chandler Gray; six great-grandchildren, Bristol Gray, Jackson Gray, Breelynn Gray, Briar Gray, Kayden Dempsey and Grady Dempsey; and her brother, Michael Crawford. She was predeceased by her brothers, Donald "Tommy" Crawford and William "Billy" Crawford; and sister, Lyn Bair.

The family would like to thank the staff of Jolley Acres for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 637, Orangeburg, SC 29115; or to Rivelon Baptist Church, 395 Rivelon Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

