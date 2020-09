Jimmy Thomas Jr.

LEXINGTON -- Mr. Jimmy Thomas Jr., 66, of 121 Long Vista Court, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Lexington.

Arrangements will be announced later.

Family and friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

