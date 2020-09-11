Menu
Miriam Bate Lauria

SEBRING, Fla. -- Miriam Bates Lauria, 93, widow of Nicholas G. Lauria, died Saturday, Sept. 5. 2020, at her home in Sebring, Fla. She was the daughter of the late John David and Daisy S. Bates.

She is survived by her daughter, Marisa Lauria; a sister, Shirley B. Seawright; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by sisters, Vira B. Till and Camilla B. Schriner, and brother,: Earl, Burton, Edwin and Murray Bates.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Two Mile Church cemetery, with the Rev. Walter Pym officiating.

Memorials may be made to Two Mile Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1066 Bonnett Road, Cope, SC 29038.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
