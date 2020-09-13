Menu
Charlene Smoak Gauthier

AIKEN -- Charlene Smoak Gauthier, 75, of Aiken, passed away peacefully at her home Aug. 29, 2020. She was the wife of the late Harold Pierre Gauthier.

Charlene was born Oct. 25, 1944, in Orangeburg, to the late Eugenia (Dolly) Murphy Smoak and Howard La Vern Smoak. Charlene was known to family and friends as "Puddin" and was a 1962 graduate of Orangeburg High School.

Other than her parents, Charlene was predeceased by her sister Betty Smoak Nicholson and a baby sister.

Survivors include her niece, Chris Till, cousins Delores Kemmerlin and Merle Kemmerlin Buck of Orangeburg. Cousins included are Rebecca Murphy Duncan of Lynchburg, Virginia, and Don Murphy of St. Paul's North Carolina, as well as numerous Smoak cousins originally from the Denmark area.

Charlene enjoyed spending time with her cats and Wednesday's supper night with friends. She will be missed.

Charlene will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery in Orangeburg.

The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com


