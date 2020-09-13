William 'Bill' James Martin Sr.

PALM COAST, Fla. -- William "Bill" James Martin Sr., 88, of Palm Coast, Florida, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Vitas Hospice in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Bill was born May 5, 1932, in Florence, S.C., the youngest child of the late Emma Wheless Martin and Charles Dayton Martin.

Bill grew up in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina and graduated from New Hanover High School in Wilmington in 1950. Bill attended The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and played basketball for the UNC Tarheels under Coach Frank McGuire. He enlisted with the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War, with the U.S. Army Signal Corp from January 1954 through October 1955.

After his service, he returned to civilian life and married Warner Ruth Fairey on Dec. 30, 1956. He was hired by Nationwide Insurance Company in 1960 and spent 35 years in a rewarding career with that company. His career with Nationwide took him and his family to Florida, where he opened the Southeastern Regional District for the company. He was a recognized leader in the company and retired in 1995.

Bill and his wife, Warner, then retired from Florida to her hometown of Orangeburg, S.C. Bill was a long-time member of the Kiwanis Club and an active member of the Orangeburg Lutheran Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, and had a wonderful life. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by a brother, Charles Dayton Martin, and his youngest daughter, Alison Fairey Martin.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Warner Fairey Martin of Palm Coast, Florida; two daughters, Meredith Martin Davis (Jim) of Palm Coast and Mayer Warner Martin of Annapolis, Maryland; two sons, William (Bill) James Martin Jr. of Columbia, S.C., and Kevin Wheless Martin of Bluffton, S.C.; five grandchildren, Caroline Gardner, Claire Gardner, James Baker (Tracy), Alden Baker (Mandy), and Taylor Martin; niece, Elizabeth "Libby" Martin; nephew, Dayton Martin (Tracey); and grandnieces, Dayleigh, Addison and Palmer Martin.

A memorial celebration of his life and graveside services will be planned at a later date.