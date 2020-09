Clary Leola Shivers

NORTH -- Clary Leola Shivers, 75, of 2629 Bull Swamp Road, North, passed on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. at the residence daily and masks are required.

Friends may also call the funeral home.