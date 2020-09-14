Elizabeth Agnes Sullivan Fender

BAMBERG -- Mrs. Elizabeth Agnes Sullivan Fender, age 97, widow of Carter H. Fender and longtime resident of the Hunters Chapel community of Bamberg County, Bamberg, passed away on Sunday Sept. 13, 2020, at Morningside Assisted Living in Orangeburg.

Mrs. Fender, a daughter of the late David Stephen Sullivan and the late Elizabeth Agnes Tunnard Sullivan, was born on Feb. 25th, 1923, in Jersey City, New Jersey. She was born and raised Catholic, but in her adult married years attended Hunters Chapel Baptist Church in the community. She was a 1941 graduate of Asbury Park High School, Asbury Park, New Jersey. She initially worked as an office clerk and after her marriage on July 4, 1949, she was a homemaker and mother to her seven children. She later was employed as a seamstress. Mrs. Fender enjoyed sewing, reading, and playing Rummikub. She also loved spending time with family and watching sports, especially the Atlanta Braves and Clemson football.

Survivors include her children, Jeanette (Jim) Poe, Mary (Mike) Lucas both of Charleston, Sylvia (John) Burwell of Isle of Palms, Paul (Tara) Fender of Jacksonville Florida, Linda (Larry) Graham of Camden, Rosey (Ronnie) Anderson of Barnwell and Caroline (Tom) Rippy of Goose Creek; grandchildren, Chuck (Candy) McLain of Marion, Chris (Staci) McLain of Hollywood, Allison Dworschak of Summerville, Keli Dworschak of Charleston, Elizabeth (Matt) Jones of Mt. Pleasant, Sunny (Danny) Lemmon of Columbus Ohio, Christee (Steve) Jiricka of Colorado Springs Colorado, Joye (Jason) Dillehay of Ludington Michigan, Joe Graham of Camden, Becky (Dave) Snider of Greer, Dan Graham of Camden, Ashleigh Anderson of Barnwell, Kevin (Megan) Anderson of Barnwell, Shaun (Tiffany) Rippy of Summerville, David (Kayla) Rippy of Moncks Corner and Mark (Amanda) Rippy of Moncks Corner; 28 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Mrs. Fender is also survived by one sister-in-law, Mrs. Betty P. Fender of Waynesville, North Carolina; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by two sisters, Mrs. Ellenora S. Brusgard and Mrs. Catherine S. Glaser, and two infant great-granddaughters.

Due to COVID, funeral services will be graveside only at Hunters Chapel Baptist Church cemetery, 9423 Hunters Chapel Road, Bamberg, SC on Tuesday Sept. 15, 2020, at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Alvin Jeffcoat officiating. Social distancing and masks will be required.

Pallbearers will be Mrs. Fender's eight grandsons. The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to the staff at Morningside of Orangeburg for their tender loving care over the last three years and Grove Park Hospice over the last few weeks.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorials to be made to Hunters Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Dianne Marchant, 3716 Bay View Road, Branchville, SC 29432.