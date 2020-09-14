Benjamin "Ben" Joel Whitman

COPE -- Benjamin "Ben" Joel Whitman, 60, of Cope, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Ben was the son of Vernon A. Whitman and the late Dolores Sharpe Whitman. He was a former part owner and Vice President of Whitman Mold. Ben helped coach youth soccer and baseball in the Orangeburg area. He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and had helped establish the Frisbee golf course near the Edisto Gardens.

Survivors include his father; sons, Tyler Whitman and Keith Whitman; daughter, Samantha Whitman (David Griswold); grandchildren, Natalee Whitman and Trever Whitman; brothers, Jerry Whitman (Jackie Skubal) and Tim Whitman (Becky); and sisters, Becky Townley (Gary) and Joellen Kirshstein (David).

