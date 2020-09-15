Menu
Jerome Brown

HOLLY HILL -- Jerome Brown, 65, of Holly Hill, transitioned to Heaven on Sept. 13, 2020, at Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

He leaves to mourn his passing his loving children, Pamela Johnson, Ruby Wallace (Germaine), Daniel Little, Veronica (Red) Bryant (Todd), Roberto and Tramaine Brown all of Holly Hill; 31 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; his only living sibling, Jacob "JB" Clayton Brown; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Please take heed to the rules and regulations of COVID-19.

Arrangements have been entrusted to:

Grace Funeral Services LLC

8827 Old State Road

Holly Hill, SC 29059

Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Grace Funeral Services, LLC
