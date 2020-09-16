Herbert Lewis Patrick

ST. GEORGE -- Herbert "Herbie" Lewis Patrick, husband of Mildred Wagers Patrick, entered eternal rest Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, in the Old St. George Baptist Church cemetery, with the Rev. Steve Mims officiating.

Pallbearers will be Caleb Patrick, Seth Patrick, Lamar Patrick, Ron Patrick, Donald Bessinger, Ricky Wagers and Danny Wagers.

The family will receive friends following the service.

Herbie was born June 23, 1936, a son of the late William Franklin Patrick Sr. and Hazel Dukes Patrick. He was a graduate of St. George High School and retired from the Charleston Naval Shipyard. He enjoyed helping many people out as their handyman and was a member of the St. George Lions Club. He was a lifelong and faithful member of Memorial Baptist Church, where he was a member of the Wilson Patrick Sunday School Class and was treasurer. He was predeceased by siblings, William Patrick, Dudley Patrick, Tommy Patrick, Eddie Patrick, Keith Patrick, Margaret Mims and Janet Bessinger.

Surviving are his wife, Mildred W. Patrick; two sons, Randy (Christi) Patrick and Michael (Susan) Patrick; grandchildren, Caleb Patrick, Seth Patrick, Kristin Patrick and Laura Patrick, and great-granddaughter, Jessie Patrick; sisters-in-law, Geneva Patrick, Barbara Ann Patrick and Melody Pinckney; and brothers-in-law, Walter Bessinger and Richard Wagers.

Memorials may be made to Memorial Baptist Church, P.O. Box 566, St. George, SC 29477.