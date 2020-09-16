Lula Mae Pressley Hampton

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Lula Mae Pressley Hampton, 92, formerly of 257 Waterspring Road, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements will be announced later.

The family request that you do not visit the residence, but you may call her sister, Beverly P. Sawyer, at 470-535-7045, or her niece, Valerie Allen, at 803-378-7434 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

