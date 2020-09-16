Menu
Search
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lula Mae Pressley Hampton

Lula Mae Pressley Hampton

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Lula Mae Pressley Hampton, 92, formerly of 257 Waterspring Road, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements will be announced later.

The family request that you do not visit the residence, but you may call her sister, Beverly P. Sawyer, at 470-535-7045, or her niece, Valerie Allen, at 803-378-7434 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.