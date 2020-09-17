Mary Guinyard-Wright

ORANGEBURG – Graveside services for Mary Guinyard-Wright, 74, of 183 Mill Branch Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Calvary United Methodist Church Cemetery, Cordova.

She died Friday, Sept. 11, at TRMC.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17. Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be not accepting guests due to COVID-19.

