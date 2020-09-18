Menu
Search
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Beulah Govan-Sanders

Beulah Govan-Sanders

COPE -- Beulah Govan-Sanders, 75, of 109 Second St., died Sept. 10, 2020, at MUSC following a brief illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Glover's Funeral Home Chapel
Sep
19
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Glover's Funeral Home Chapel
Sep
19
Burial
Heavenly Rest Memorial Park
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.