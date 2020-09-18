Menu
Marvin Hamilton

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Marvin Hamilton, 52, of 3618 Redstone Road, died Sept. 11, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Vernetta Hamilton, 1579 Colter Road, St. Matthews, SC 29135, and at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sep
19
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Belleville Memorial Gardens
With deepest sympathy and condolences to you and your family.
Shirley Guinyard
September 18, 2020
My Deepest Sympathy and Prayers to The Family of Marvin Hamilton. Him and I use to work together back in the Day at one of the Plants..
David Franklin
September 18, 2020