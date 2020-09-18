Menu
James Knotts

COLUMBIA -- On the twelfth day of September 2020, Deacon James Knotts of 7900 Richard St., Columbia, passed away at the age of 100 years old. Deacon Knotts, Montford Point Marine veteran, entered a peaceful rest at his residence.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Bushy Pond Baptist Church, Norway, with Pastor James E. Holiday officiating. The body will lie in state beginning at noon.

Visitation was held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Sweet Home Baptist Church, Columbia.

Survivors include his daughter, Carrie Knotts-Jackson of Piscataway, N.J.; grandchildren, Janeen, Michal, Dawn, Tisha, Brenda, Cynthia and Eugene (Myra); great-grandchildren, Maya, Kayla, Skylar, Ashleigh, Adam, Miles, Trey, Justin, Jerome and Dexter; seven great-great grandchildren; sister in love, Betty Walker; and numerous other relatives.

The family has asked that COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.

Online condolences can be made to www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Bushy Pond Baptist Church
, Norway, South Carolina
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
From Mr. Isaiah Jenkins &Gussie, Patrick Jenkins& Tammie, Patrice J Henderson & Darrell, Phyllis J Wright & Minister Patrick Wright, Pharalynn J Brown& Dr.Shean Brown & Grandchildren .
We love you family .
Patrice Henderson
Family
September 15, 2020