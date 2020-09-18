Menu
Jason Adam Geiger
1975 - 2020
BORN
1975
DIED
2020

Jason Adam Geiger

SWANSEA -- Jason Adam Geiger, 45, of Swansea, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Jason was born on June 13, 1975, in Orangeburg, the son of John F. Geiger and Alice Hutto Geiger. He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Rudolph Geiger; grandmother, Mildred Geiger; maternal grandfather, F. Raymond Hutto; and his grandmother, Helena F. Hutto.

He is survived by his children, Preston A. Geiger and Tatum N. Geiger; mother, Alice H. Geiger; father, John F. Geiger (Sue); brother, Joby Geiger (Kelley); and his beloved dog, "Pit."

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Covenant Baptist Church, 2310 Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova, SC 29039, or to First Baptist Church, 1240 Russell St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Friends and family are encouraged to come by Thompson Funeral Home, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg to sign Jason's register book.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
My prayers are with you Tatum and your family
BEVERLY STILLINGER
September 18, 2020