Jerry Edgar Jones

ORANGEBURG -- Jerry Edgar Jones, 73, of Orangeburg, passed away on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept.20, at Bethany Baptist Church, 125 Bethany Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Dennis Hall will be officiating. Burial will follow in Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery in Orangeburg, with military honors. We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required along with social distancing.

Pallbearers will be Patrick Pierce, Joshua Lawley, Johnathan Ridgway, Marty Reynolds, Joe Blewer and Brian Rizner.

Mr. Jerry was born on July 27, 1947, in Columbus, Ga. He was the son of the late Edward McCoy Jones and the late Lucy Turner Jones. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, where he served in the Vietnam War. His love for the Navy transformed into being a volunteer for the U.S.S. Laffey-Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum in Mount Pleasant. Mr. Jerry was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Cope. He served as a deacon at Highland Baptist Church and as a Sunday school teacher at Orangeburg Baptist Tabernacle over the years. He was predeceased by his daughter, Susan Michelle Crosby, and his son, John Edward Jones.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Janice T. Jones; daughters, Beth Rizner (Brian), Melissa Jones Blewer (Jesse Jones); grandchildren, Joshua Lawley (Brittany), Johnathan Ridgway (Ashley), Julie Martin Johnson (Andrew), Crystalin Ridgway, Cory Crosby, Emily Crosby, Landon Blewer; great-granddaughters, Alaina Ridgway, Salym Johnson; brothers, Terry Jones (Myrna), Gary Jones; his fur baby, "Skylar;" and a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family would like to thank Bethany Baptist Church, the William J. McCord Center, Regency Hospice, and friends and family for their love, prayers, calls and support during this difficult time.

Memorials may be made to USS Yorktown Foundation, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464.