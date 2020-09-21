James Franklin Hutto Sr.

ORANGEBURG -- James Franklin Hutto Sr., 81, of Orangeburg passed away on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Memorial Church of the Nazarene, 569 Berry St., Orangeburg, following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19.

Pastor Hoke Robinson will be officiating.

Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Pallbearers will be Marty Bramblett, Julius Mays, Barry Goodwin, Bobby Branson and Henderson Williams.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Men's Fellowship Group from Memorial Church of the Nazarene.

Mr. James was born on March 14, 1939, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Virgil Hutto and the late Gladys Williams Hutto. He retired from KOYO as a machinist. After retirement, he worked as a dealer transport for Superior GMC, Superior Honda and Chrysler for over 15 years. He enjoyed small engine repair and USC-Gamecock sports. Mr. James was predeceased by a sister, Louise Hoover.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary "Joyce" Duncan Hutto of the home; children, Sharon Hutto Reynolds (Kenny) of Anderson, James F. Hutto Jr. of Sumter, Jeffrey D. Hutto (Michelle) of Cordova; grandchildren, Candace Reynolds McElveen (Jay), Austin J. Reynolds, Brent P. Reynolds, Joshua S. Hutto, William J. Hutto, Emma G. Hutto; sisters, Maybell Branson of Columbia, Ether Moore (Lewis) of West Columbia, Rozye Short of Neeses, Betty Bramblett (Claude) of Neeses and his four-legged best friend, "Duncan."

The family would like to give a sincere thank-you to Circle of Love Staff and to Leeann Calloway for their love and support during this difficult time.

Friends may call the residence or at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.

Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.thompsonfh.net.