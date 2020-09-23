Shirley Ann Vaughn Tindall

ORANGEBURG -- Shirley Ann Vaughn Tindall, 83, of Orangeburg/Eutawville, went to be with the Lord and her husband of 61 years on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, after a brief illness and was blessed to have her three sons by her side.

Due to COVID-19 the family has requested no visitators at their home. They would love for friends to come by Thompson Funeral Home Inc. to sign the register. A private family service will be held at a later date. Brother Mark Epperson will be officiating.

Mrs. Shirley was born on June 17, 1937, to the late Walter Lee Vaughn and the late Marie Morris Vaughn. She was the widow of Olin Nelson Tindall Sr. She was also predeceased by her sisters, Vernease Dickson, Nina Meader, Violet Jeffcoat, Ida Corbett and Leila Jackson.

She loved children and they loved her. She enjoyed playing bingo with friends and she loved living at Rocks Pond with her friends. Mrs. Shirley was a member of Columbia Road Church of God in Orangeburg. She retired from Rocks Pond Campground and Marina as the store clerk.

Survivors include her sons, Olin (Jane) Tindall of Neeses, Chris (Michelle) Tindall of Orangeburg, Carl (Susan) Tindall of Cordova; grandchildren, Michael Tindall, Courtney Tindall, Austin Tindall, Christle Tindall, Adrienne (Patrick) Cullen, Brandon Russell, Brett Russell, Ethan Russell; great-grandchildren, Trent Cullen and Damien Cullen; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dementia Association, 3223 Sunset Blvd., Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29129, or to a charity of one's choice.

