Eartha Lee Hollmon JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Mrs. Eartha Lee Hollmon,79, of 135 Wegman Parkway, Jersey City, N.J., passed away on Sept. 11, 2020, in the Jersey City Medical Center. Mrs. Hollmon was the daughter of the late Arthur Hanton Jr. of Elloree. Funeral services were held for Mrs. Hollmon in New Jersey. The burial in Granger Baptist Church Cemetery is private.