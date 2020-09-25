Celestine Kennedy Grant

DENMARK -- On Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, Mrs. Celestine K. Grant of Denmark, passed away into eternal peace at the age of 95 in Chantilly, Virginia.

Celestine was born on Jan. 4, 1925, in Jenkinsville, to Frank Arthur Lee Kennedy and Essie Lawrence (Martin) Kennedy. She attended Booker T. Washington High School in Columbia and, upon completion, went on to earn a B.A. from Benedict College in 1946. On Jan. 11, 1946, Celestine married Roland Boyd Grant. Celestine and Roland eventually settled in Denmark and together they raised four children, Sybil, Roland Jr., Audrey and Marjorie.

Celestine began her illustrious teaching career in the Fairfield County School District and later worked at Voorhees Junior College before moving to the Bamberg County School District, where she retired after 35 years of service. Celestine attended St. Philip's Episcopal Chapel and, during her time there, served as the church secretary, treasurer, Sunday school teacher, and as a member of the Episcopal Women's Church Council. Active in her community, Celestinewas also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the National Education Association.

Celestine had an immense joy for life and appreciation for the opportunities that each new day held. She could often be found dancing to her favorite tunes, fishing, baking, traveling globally, visiting family and friends, and crocheting. She also loved to spend time tending to her garden and creating a landscape that everyone loved to see when they drove by her home.

Celestine was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Essie Kennedy; husband, Roland B.Grant Sr.; son, Roland B.Grant Jr.; brothers, Harold Lee, Arthur Quinten and Martin Burns Kennedy; sister, Alzenia Essie Kennedy; and grandson, Zachary Levi Patton.

She leaves to cherish her memory one sister, Audrey K. Bryant of Augusta, Ga.; and children, Sybil (late Shem) Shakir of St. Paul, Minn., Dr. Audrey L. (Michael) Grant Lampkin of Chantilly, Va., and Marjorie (Barren) Lewis of Bluffton. Additionally, she is survived by her seven grandchildren, Cabral Shakir of St. Paul, Ayana (Jibrail) Shakir and Niambi Shakir, all of St. Paul, Ayoka Shakir of Decatur, Celestine (Reginald) Hankerson of Loganville, Ga., Aziza Patton of Stone Mountain, Ga., and Rina Patton of Fremont, Calif.; and four great-grandchildren, Nasheed Amir-Jefferson, Hadiyah Amir-Jefferson and Surayyah Amir-Jefferson, all of St. Paul, and Brielle Patton of Stone Mountain. She is also survived by her five nieces, DeAnna (Edwin) Bryant McGhee of Smyrna, Ga., Marchelle Kennedy Brown and Harriett (Alphonso) McDaniel, both of Charleston, Bernadine (Carlos) Ford of Charlotte, N.C., and Dr. Muriel Kennedy of Washington, D.C.; as well as numerous grand-nieces and -nephews, cousins and friends.

Celestine was a caring wife, principled mother, giving grandmother and great-grandmother, loyal sister, trusted friend, passionate educator, and devout servant of the Lord. She will be deeply missed but is entrusted into the loving arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ.

A walk-thru visitation will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Wright's Funeral Home.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Bamberg County Memory Gardens, with Father Joseph L. Greene officiating. All COVID-19 restrictions will be observed, and masks are required.

Flowers can be sent to Wright's Funeral Home, 1164 Hagood Ave., Denmark, SC 29042. Gifts in memory of Celestine Grant can be made to the American Cancer Society, the Alzheimer's Association, or the charity of your choice.