Ernest "Bunky" Brown Sikes

ST. MATTHEWS -- Ernest "Bunky" Brown Sikes, 86, of St. Matthews, passed away Sept. 25, 2020.

No services will be held at this time.

Mr. Sikes was born in St. Matthews to the late Archie Brown Sikes and Mamie Tallulah Fairey Sikes. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War and was a retired farmer.

Survivors include his sister, Helen Wiles of Myrtle Beach; a number of nieces, nephews and cousins; and a special friend, L. W. Rast.

Memorials may be made to the Columbia VA Healthcare System, 6439 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, SC 29209.

