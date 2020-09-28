Omega Berry

ORANGEBURG -- Omega Berry, 91, of 100 Oaks Drive, died at Methodist Oaks following an extended illness.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Forest Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19. You may contact her son, William Berry at 803-534-5531.

