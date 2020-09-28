Menu
Search
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Omega Berry

Omega Berry

ORANGEBURG -- Omega Berry, 91, of 100 Oaks Drive, died at Methodist Oaks following an extended illness.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Forest Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19. You may contact her son, William Berry at 803-534-5531.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sep
29
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Forest Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Glover's Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.