Aaron Keith Black Sr.

BAMBERG -- Aaron Keith Black Sr., 66, of Bamberg, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, after a brief illness, with his family by his side.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Two-Mile Swamp Baptist Church, 1066 Bonnette Road, Cope. The Rev. Walter Pym will be officiating. Burial will follow at Two-Mile Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Two-Mile Swamp Baptist Church prior to the funeral service.

Keith was born on March 12, 1955, in Bamberg County. He was the son of the late George Clifford Black and the late Avrol Evelyn Langdale Black. In his early life, Keith was an exceptional athlete. He played many sports, but loved and excelled at football. At 21, he married his wife of 45 years, Cindy Black and had two children that they loved dearly, Avrol and Aaron Black. Keith was a hard-working family man, a Christian, a craftsman, a fearless leader, a mentor, a husband, a father, and a great friend. He was loved by many.

Keith retired after 30 years of service from Albemarle corporation and was currently employed by Westinghouse Nuclear as an Incident Commander. He was also a Bamberg County Volunteer Firefighter, an industrial firefighter, and an instructor at Texas A&M Fire School (TEEX). He loved fighting fire and was never afraid to put himself in harm's way to save a life.

He was a Mason (Ornan Lodge 38), an Omar Shriner, and a Shiner Medal of Honor recipient. He was proud to support the Shriner's Hospital for Children, and the services that they offered children in need.

Survivors include his wife, Lucienda T. Black, of the home; daughter, Avrol "Lori" Brooks (Stephen) of Conover, North Carolina; son, Aaron Keith Black Jr. (Heather G.) of Hendersonville, North Carolina; grandchildren, Aaron Keith Black III, Marcus James Brooks, Charleston Elaine Black; sister, Sandra B. Summers of Orangeburg; nephews, Raymond DeRienzo Jr. (Laverne), Andrew DeRienzo (Shannon), Cliff DeRienzo (Christine); father-in-law, Johnnie Nathaniel Toole Sr.; sister-in-law, Maranda Toole Rawls (Stan), Margie Lee Corbett; a number of great-nieces and great-nephews and a host of friends.

Friends may call or visit the residence as we celebrate Keith's life.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children at 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, Florida 33607 , or to Two-Mile Swamp Baptist Church at 1066 Bonnette Rd, Cope, S.C. 29038.

