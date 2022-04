Abraham Milligan

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mr. Abraham Milligan Jr., 72, of St. Matthews, will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Jerusalem Baptist Church in Fort Motte.

The casket will be placed in the church at noon.

Viewing will be held on Saturday, April 9, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are to be worn by all in attendance at both the funeral home during viewing and during the services.

Services entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.