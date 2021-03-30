Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Abraham Quattlebaum Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy
Orangeburg, SC

Abraham Quattlebaum Sr.

ORANGEBURG -- Abraham Quattlebaum Sr., 57, of 687 Cinnabar Road, Bowman, died March 29, 2021, at his residence following a brief illness.

The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Bowman Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 2:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021.

Friends may call at the residence of his daughter, Kimberly Jones, 5207 Charleston Hwy Bowman, SC 29018 and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, SC
Apr
3
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Glover's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Glover's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
With deepest sympathy
Linda White-Grier
April 3, 2021
La'Veckia Deas
April 1, 2021
With Deepest Sympathy. Praying for you and your family. May God Strength you during these difficult times.
Dr. Sylvia Bruce Stephens
March 31, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results