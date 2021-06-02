Menu
Adele B. Fox "Dell" Bailey
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC

Adele 'Dell' B. Fox Bailey

ORANGEBURG -- Adele "Dell" B. Fox Bailey, 93, of Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021. She was married to the late Joseph Carl Fox and the late Carroll F. Bailey.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 4, at the Church of the Redeemer, Orangeburg. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service.

Dell was born in Orangeburg, a daughter of the late W.T.C. Bates and Janie Brooks Salley. She was a graduate of Orangeburg High School and attended Winthrop College. After college, she worked as a secretary to Congressman John J. Riley in Sumter, Orangeburg, and Washington, D.C., and also at Edgewood Sanitarium.

She was an active member of the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer. She was a former member of Business and Professional Women's Club of Orangeburg, the past president of Chapter A, S.C., P.E.O. Sisterhood, a member of the Republican Party Silver Elephant Club, and was a candidate for S.C. House of Representatives of Orangeburg County in 1972.

Survivors include her daughter, Jane Kabriel of Oklahoma City, Okla.; one granddaughter, Laura Koger (Chris) of Edmond, Okla.; a daughter-in-law, Sylvia F. Zeigler of Cameron; and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Dell was predeceased by a son, Joseph Carl Fox Jr.; and two sisters, Janie Gorter of Pensacola, Fla., and Florence B. Iseley of Lancaster.

A special thank you from the family to the staff at Morningside and Grove Park Hospice for their love and kindness.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Church of the Redeemer, 1606 Russell St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
Church of the Redeemer
Orangeburg, SC
Jun
4
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Church of the Redeemer
Orangeburg, SC
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Sending sincere sympathy to Dell's family. Cam Underwood, a P.E.O. sister living in Orangeburg, wrote of Dell's passing and knew that our SC State Chapter Executive Board Officers would want to know and update the records of the inactive membership of Disbanded Chapter A. This will be done and Adele's name will be part of our Time of Remembrance Memorial Service at next year's SC State Convention. She was an outstanding woman in the community and dear "sister" to many in the Orangeburg chapter. May she rest in peace. Keep her memory alive by speaking of her often. Lovingly in P.E.O., Judy Lienemann, Chapter S, Myrtle Beach, SC, Past State President SC State Chapter
Judy Lienemann
Other
June 2, 2021
Dear Family, I wish to express my sincerest sympathy to Bailey, as they mourn the loss of someone incredibly special to them. Ps.20:1,2
Jones
Friend
June 2, 2021
